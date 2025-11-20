Chinese temple goes up in flames due to tourist’s improper use of candles. Viral video

A tourist has been blamed for sparking a fire that burnt down a sacred temple in China, after incorrectly using candles and incense. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing flames rapidly engulfing the structure as thick smoke rises into the sky. The fire broke out at the Wenchang Pavilion temple in China.

Blaze caught on camera

The fire broke out at the Wenchang Pavilion on Fenghuang Mountain in China’s Jiangsu province. Dramatic footage shows the three-storey building collapsing as large chunks of its wooden roof crash to the ground.

Clouds of thick black smoke were seen bellowing out from the blaze.

The blaze erupted on 12 November and, according to a preliminary investigation, was caused by a visitor’s improper use of incense and candles. Officials said the fire was likely triggered by a tourist’s “irresponsible candle use” and clumsy incense handling, The Sun reported.

No casualties, damage contained

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured. The fire was quickly contained and did not spread to nearby forest areas. They also noted that the temple, commissioned in 2008 and built in 2009, did not contain any ancient architectural relics.

The Wenchang Pavilion had been managed by the neighbouring Yongqing Temple. While Yongqing Temple’s current buildings were reconstructed in the 1990s, the original site dates back around 1,500 years to the Liang Dynasty before falling into ruins.

Investigation launched

Local authorities said further action will be taken based on the investigation’s results. They added that safety measures will be strengthened to reduce future fire risks. Once the probe is complete, restoration work in the traditional architectural style of the site is expected to begin.