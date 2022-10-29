Chocolate bar that comes in small to extra-large size divides Twitter

For some, chocolate might be just another dessert, but for others, it is a powerful mood booster. A bar of chocolate is the perfect remedy whenever we're feeling down or just want a quick snack of something delicious. However, at times, that bar may become a little too much for us to finish. So, what happens when you want to divide your chocolate into a particular pieces? Well, this chocolate bar offers consumers something special in place of the customary bite-sized portions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user going by the handle Goated Takes posted images showing a chocolate bar. We could see a brand-named chocolate bar with various-sized chocolate pieces in the click. Each item had a label that was comparable to the labels on t-shirt sizes. There were pieces in the sizes "XS," "S," "L," and "XL." Different portions are supposed to satisfy various types of appetites.

Take a look at the chocolate bar here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Tweet was shared just a few days ago, since then, it has been liked 3000 times, and several users have different opinions on it. One person in the comments wrote, "This is genius. Need to meet the creator." Another person said, "XS for me.. this looks good." Someone else added, "This looks good."

In contrast to these comments, one person said, "Just build the entire bar with smaller pieces, and I can have multiple pieces when I crave more. So fugazi and unneeded innovation. " Another person wrote, "See, despite the size of my cravings, I'll eat the entire bar."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON