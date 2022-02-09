Twitter celebrates Chocolate Day with memes that will leave you in splits

The Valentine’s Week is now in its third day, that is February 9 and it is celebrated as Chocolate Day. After Rose and Propose Day, this day is all about exchanging chocolates and sweet treats with your special someone.

On this day people engage in various activities, besides exchanging chocolates. And, many are now sharing about what they are doing or how they are celebrating the day on Twitter. Amid them, some are also posting memes that will leave you in splits.

We have collected some of the rib-tickling memes for you to enjoy.

One such meme is about the importance of Dairy Milk on this day.

Here are some funny memes related to Chocolate Day:

This user just has a little request when his friend asks for advice on which chocolate to gift.

This captures the emotion when your younger sibling is also celebrating Chocolate Day while you remain single.

The festival of love is celebrated from February 7 to February 14 by people across the globe and they aim to show their love and affection to their partner or friends during this period.

After Rose Day on February 7, there is Propose Day on February 8. February 9 is Chocolate Day while February 10 is Teddy Day. Promise Day is on February 11 and then there is Hug Day on February 12. February 13 is Kiss Day and then the Valentine's Day on February 14.

So, what are your plans for Chocolate Day?