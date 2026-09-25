Chocolates to iPhones: India-born founder’s mystery box game ends with an unexpected twist for the entire team

A video shared by Haseena Nishad, the Kerala-born managing director of a UAE company, featuring brand-new iPhones has completely amazed internet users. The viral footage captures her husband and company owner, Nishad Hussain, offering team members a choice of wrapped gift boxes displayed on a table, with some holding the latest Apple smartphone and others containing chocolates. However, the delightful video concludes with an unexpected twist, as the entrepreneur couple hands brand-new iPhones to all those who had initially picked chocolates as their surprise gift.

Employees taking part in a mystery gift box game in UAE. (Instagram/@haseena_nishad)

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“As Managing Director, I believe true success comes from our people’s dedication, positive spirit, and collective strength! Every effort, every idea, and every contribution plays an important role in moving us forward!” Haseena Nishad wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

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She continued, “I encourage each of you to believe in your potential, embrace every opportunity to grow, and continue supporting one another! Let us keep raising our standards, facing challenges with confidence, and striving together for greater achievements! Our strength is our people, and our possibilities are limitless!”

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{{^usCountry}} As the video opens, Nishad Hussain asks his employees to stand in front of packed gift boxes. After they do so, the workers unwrap their boxes one by one. While some find iPhones inside, a few end up with chocolate bars. The video, however, ends with another employee handing out iPhones to those who initially received only chocolates. Take a look at the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video opens, Nishad Hussain asks his employees to stand in front of packed gift boxes. After they do so, the workers unwrap their boxes one by one. While some find iPhones inside, a few end up with chocolate bars. The video, however, ends with another employee handing out iPhones to those who initially received only chocolates. Take a look at the video: {{/usCountry}}

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The video prompted a series of responses on social media. While many praised the entrepreneur couple's gesture, several users humorously wished their own employers would do something similar for them.

An individual posted, “Wow this is truly amazing.” Another shared, “When will it be my turn?! When will there be someone to give this to me?”

A third expressed, “You guys are the real heroes.” A fourth wrote, “Lucky employees, not because of the iphone, but how the management treat their staff.”

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Nishad Hussain relocated from India to UAE in 2008 and soon after established his company, World Star Holding in Abu Dhabi. Later, he established a new headquarters in Sharjah. According to his official website, he now runs a multimillion dollar company.

His wife, Haseena Nishad, joined him in the UAE after their marriage and has since supported him in his entrepreneurial journey. She was eventually named the managing director of the company that employs thousands of people.