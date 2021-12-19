Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s son ‘turns’ into Hawkeye, uses toy arrow to shoot bottle off his head. Watch

Chris Hemsworth aka Thor took to Instagram to share the video of his son using a toy arrow. The clip reminded many of Hawkeye.
The image shows Chris Hemsworth aka Thor in front of the camera with his son standing in the background with a toy arrow – reminding many of Hawkeye.(Instagram/@chrishemsworth)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:10 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Instagram to post a video about an interesting moment he shared with his son. There is a chance that his son’s gesture will remind you of another superhero from the same movie franchise. It’s Hawkeye.

“Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety. #fathersonbonding (don’t worry it was a rubber arrow),” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the Avengers star standing in front of the camera with a water bottle kept on his head. His son is seen in the background aiming towards him with a toy bow and arrow. Within moments, he shoots the arrow and throws off the bottle kept on top of the actor’s head. What is amazing to watch is Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious reaction to the incident.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 17.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The post even received a reply from Jeremy Renner, the actor who originally played the role of Hawkeye. He reacted by using three emoticons of bow and arrow.

“Bang on!” wrote an Instagram user. “The scream on loop,” posted another. “Hawkeye leaked scene,” joked a third. “The real Hawkeye,” joined in a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

