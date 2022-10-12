Chris Hemsworth shares video of a snake wrapped around his neck. Watch

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to share an interesting, and tad bit scary, video which has reminded people of Avengers’ antagonist Loki. The video shows the actor with a snake wrapped around his neck. He also shared the video with a funny caption.

“Found the next @ufc lightweight champ,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Hemsworth looking at the camera. In the video, he is also seen taking deep breaths. The video ends with a person off-camera asking the actor if he is all right.

In the movie Thor: Ragnarok Hemsworth plays the role of the protagonist and shares a story from his childhood. He shares how Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, once turned into a snake to trick and stab him. The video has now reminded people of the particular scene.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Nice scarf buds,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loki get off,” posted another. “Is that ‘Snake Loki’ from Thor Ragnarok?,” joked a third. “It is Loki disguising himself as a snake,” commented a fourth.