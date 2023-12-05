Christmas Brain Teaser: Join the hunt for a hidden bear among the reindeer

Christmas is a few days away, and people have already started preparing for the festive season. Gergely Dudás, an artist based in Germany, is also gearing up for the holidays in his own signature style. He shared a mind-bending brain teaser on social media for his followers, challenging them to spot a bear hidden in plain sight. Can you find it?

Brain Teaser: The bear is the same colour as this herd of reindeer. Can you find it?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Dudás, who goes by Dudolf online, shared the brain teaser that he drew with the caption, “Can You find Bear among the reindeer?” The image features a herd of reindeer, a snowman and a Santa Claus. However, there's more to the picture than meets the eye. A bear is also hiding among the reindeer, and Santa Claus is surprised by its presence. Can you spot the bear faster than others? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. It has since collected a flurry of reactions and reshares. Many even dropped comments on the post.

Here’s how people are reacting to this brain teaser:

“I love these! You draw the cutest animals,” posted a puzzle enthusiast.

Another added, “I kept going ‘here he is!’ And then ‘nope, this one has antlers’.”

“Yes, found him or her! Thanks always for the fun,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Took me two sweeps, but not hard.”

“Easy peasy! Thank goodness, because it is Monday morning!” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Found. The snowman looks very unhappy.”

“I really do love these, it's just this one was too easy,” shared a seventh.

How much did you take to spot the bear among reindeer?

