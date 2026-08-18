‘Chrome plates? That’s our steel thali’: US woman’s IKEA find goes viral

A US woman’s excitement over finding chrome plates at IKEA has amused Indian social media users. She described the plates as stylish and said she had been looking for them for some time. However, many Indians said the plates looked very familiar and resembled the stainless steel thalis and utensils commonly found in Indian homes.

US woman’s IKEA plates get a familiar Indian comparison. (Instagram/@amandamonsen)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Amanda Monsen. In the caption, she wrote, “Obsessed with all things chrome! Yay, so happy they had these cutie plates and trays that I’ve been wanting.”

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In the video, Amanda says, “I saw these chrome plates on my For You page and I thought they were so chic. They make food look so good. I’m obsessed with chrome. I’ve been into it for about two years now. When I found out that a friend got them from IKEA, I was like, ‘We need to go.’ So now we’re here on the hunt for these chrome plates and honestly, just anything else chrome, because I love it.”

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{{^usCountry}} She is then seen browsing the IKEA store with her partner and picking up plates, vases and other chrome-coloured items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is then seen browsing the IKEA store with her partner and picking up plates, vases and other chrome-coloured items. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts

The excitement over the tableware quickly caught the attention of Indian viewers, many of whom said the plates were nothing new.

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“I love those bowls so much. They’re actually stainless steel, which is better than chrome!” one person commented.

“Come to India, you will get ‘chrome plates’ for a dollar,” another wrote.

A third user said, “Girl, these are NOT ‘chrome plates’. These are classic Indian thalis or plates that have been made for so many years!”

‘We have been using these for decades’

Several Indian users pointed out that stainless steel plates, bowls and other utensils have been a familiar part of Indian households for generations.

“Got countless of those in shapes and sizes! Just not from IKEA,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Wow! The West discovered stainless steel plates. We have chrome spoons, forks and bowls too in India.”

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“India has been using ‘chrome’ plates for decades. It’s not new,” another user said.

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Some viewers also questioned whether the video was intentionally designed to provoke reactions. “This has to be ragebait,” one comment read.

Others simply enjoyed the aesthetic. “Obsessed with this chrome moment. So sleek and dreamy,” one person wrote.

“Darling, I have three to four sets of every possible chrome utensil,” another person commented.