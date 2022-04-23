CISF personnel plays with toddler at Delhi airport. Watch viral video

The CISF personnel are tasked with manning security at the airports and they do a really professional job. However, sometimes the security personnel show their humane side as well which is really heartwarming to see. Like this video posted on Instagram, that shows the CISF personnel playing with a toddler at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The video was posted on April 8 and it has got over 1.8 million views so far making it go viral.

In the video, a security personnel can be seen playing with a toddler on the conveyor belt meant for checking the baggage of the passengers. The video was posted by Alexander Johan Dabb Elvenes, which is an account that belongs to a kid who is Norwegian. The account has 288 followers on Instagram.

“Amazing service, love & care by @official_cisf at @delhiairport Camera captures only seconds of it!” says the caption of the video. The caption also has the hashtags delhilove, littletraveler, babyboy and 5april.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the video was filled with users lauding the sweet gesture of the security personnel.

“That’s so sweet,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Duty and care,” said another. “Glad you had a great time, please do come again,” posted a third. “Security personnel are also humans,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this adorable gesture by the CISF personnel?