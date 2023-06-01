CISF’s sniffer dogs get grand farewell on retirement. Watch

Three sniffer dogs working with CISF recently retired. To appreciate their years of service, the dogs were given a grand farewell by CISF personnel at an event in Delhi. ANI shared a video of the beautiful ceremony that shows two of the three dogs walking on the red carpet to receive their awards for their years of service.

The image shows a CISF sniffer dog who retired. (Twitter/@ANI)

“CISF's three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health,” ANI wrote on Twitter. In the next line, they also added that the dogs will be put up for adoption. “These retired dogs will be handed over to Friendicoes-SECA, Delhi to be put up for adoption,” the news agency explained.

The video shows how the dogs walk with their handlers on the red carpet to receive their awards. They also get lots of pets and eat some treats. Towards the end of the clip, they are seen riding a car decorated with flowers.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 31. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 72,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 1,200 likes. People posted various appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Heartwarming ceremony,” posted a Twitter user. “Thank you for your service Rocky, Sony, and Romeo,” joined another. “How sweet,” added a third. “Thank you for your service. For protecting this country I wish upon you all to have a happy retirement with a home that loves you,” expressed a fourth. “Proud of you heroes,” wrote a fifth.

