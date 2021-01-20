IND USA
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera

“Breathtaking," wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The image shows two tigers engaged in a fight.(Screengrab)

A video of an epic animal showdown has now created a stir among people. It shows a fierce fight between two tigers. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the video is equal parts scary and fascinating.

“Clash of the titans. Only from India. Best thing you will watch. Received via WhatsApp,” Kaswan wrote while sharing the clip.

The video opens to show two tigers walking side by side. Within moments they pounce on each other and start fighting. What’s even more intriguing is the roar of the animals in the background.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments. An individual wrote, “Breathtaking.”

“This world ain't big enough for the both of us,” wrote another trying to guess the perspective of the animals. “Luckiest are those who witnessed this action,” said another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

