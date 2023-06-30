Class 10 student texts author, requests her to do their homework

Social media has made communication easier for people. Through various platforms one can also reach out to their favourite actors, singers, or even authors. A class 10 student did something similar but not to express their love for author Preeti Shenoy’s work. The student texted her asking her to help with their homework. The author took to Twitter to share the text and also her reply to it. And, the post has left people chuckling.

How did the author reply to the student’s request?

The image shows a part of the text shared by the student. (Twitter/@preetishenoy)

“And look at this message I received just now ! A kid wants me to do their homework for them!” Shenoy wrote and shared a screenshot. The image shows three texts from the student which when clubbed together reads, “Hello ma'am. I am a 10th grader, and I am having a competition to get a 10 lines poem on kindness tomorrow. Could you please write one for me. I would be grateful.” In reply, the author politely refuses and says that she cannot do their homework for them.

Take a look at the tweet shared by author Preeti Shenoy:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 7,500 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 100 likes. From jokingly asking Shenoy to suggest ChatGPT to the teen to expressing their amusement at the student’s courage, netizens shared various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post by the author:

“Hahahaha… Tell the kid to ask chatgpt. But amazed at his/her courage!” posted a Twitter user. “OMG this is the height,” joined another. “What an expectation,” added a third. “Kids and their expectations,” wrote a fourth.

