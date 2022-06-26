Classmates hug boy who lost his mother when he returned to school. Watch

Kindness is one of the biggest virtues that anyone can have. It is heart-warming to see videos of people being selfless and showing gratitude towards others. In one such heartfelt gesture, a group of students expressed solidarity with their classmate who had been out of school for a few days after his mother passed away suddenly.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 20 hours ago. It has received more than 1.2 million views so far. It is explained in the caption of the video that the boy lost his mother who passed away suddenly. In the video, his classmates gather around him and embrace him on his return to school. One of his female classmates is also seen weeping while sitting on a chair in the front row.

“This student had been out of school for a few days after his mother suddenly passed away. Upon his return, his entire class gets up to embrace him in a loving show of support and solidarity,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also prompted netizens to post various comments with people empathising with the boy and praising the thoughtful gesture of his classmates.

“Love the support by his classmates, just awesome‼️” commented an Instagram user. “Tears immediately… the world needs more of this beautiful compassion for everyone,” wrote another. “The power of nonverbal communication is incredible! No words- just wrapped in arms…connecting! I am moved!” said a third. “The world needs more kindness,” posted another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video?