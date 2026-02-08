Claude AI deletes 15 years of family memories — ‘Nearly gave me a heart attack,’ says VC

A Bay Area venture capitalist has flagged the potential pitfalls of using artificial intelligence for organisational tasks, claiming that Anthropic’s Claude Cowork deleted 15 years worth of memories from his wife’s computer. Anthropic's Claude Cowork is an AI agent aimed at non-developers. (REUTERS)

Nick Davidov said in an X post that Anthropic’s desktop agent was tasked with organising his wife’s desktop. Instead, it deleted a folder with 15 years of photographs and mementoes.

Claude Cowork deletes photos Davidov, the co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), took to X to talk about his experience with Claude Cowork — which Fortune magazine has described as “a general-purpose AI agent that can manipulate, read, and analyze files on a user’s computer, as well as create new files.”

Davidov said that he asked Claude Cowork to organise his wife’s desktop. The AI tool asked for permission to delete some temporary office files, which Davidov gave.

Instead of deleting the temporary files, the AI agent deleted a folder with 15 years of photos in it.

“Asked Claude Cowork organize my wife’s desktop, it stated doing it, asked for a permission to delete temp office files, I granted it, and then it goes oops,” said Davidov.

“Turns out it tried renaming and accidentally deleted a folder with all of the photos my wife made on her camera for the last 15 years. All photos of kids, their illustrations, friends’ weddings, travel, everything,” he explained.