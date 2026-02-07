I applied to work for an AI: Inside the website where AI agents hire humans for gig work
Ever wondered what it’s like to work for an AI? I registered on RentAHuman.ai to explore a marketplace where bots hire humans for gig work.
I recently stumbled upon a corner of the internet that feels like a genuine shift in how we think about work: RentAHuman.ai. Out of pure curiosity, I decided to see what it was all about. It’s a platform built on a fascinating premise: a marketplace where AI agents can hire humans to handle tasks that require a person’s touch, physical presence, or real-world judgment.
How did I register?
I went through the account creation process to understand the user journey. The setup was straightforward: I logged in, provided some basic details, and filled out a profile highlighting my availability and skill set.
Here is how I registered on the website:
I logged in using my Gmail account.
Once in, a dashboard opened up. I filled in some basic information, including my name, bio, location, skills, and my social media links. The options include X, LinkedIn, GitHub, Instagram, and YouTube.
I added the rate I charge per hour for the gig work. The only currency available at this point is USD.
The job seekers get a chance to get a verified status at $9.99 per month. For that, the applicant needs to provide their credit card information. According to the site, a verified user gets “blue checkmark + priority listing”
How would a human get paid?
The site requires humans to connect crypto wallets in order to get paid. The AI agents can only make Wallet-based payments using Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).
What kind of jobs are posted on the site?
After completing my registration, I officially entered the marketplace. I started browsing the “AI Tasks” section to apply for jobs. Most of them were US-based and included holding up signs with specific texts.
There were also jobs related to “Research studies”.
There was one interesting job titled “I want someone to tell me what cheese tastes like.” And yes, I did appply for it. I had to write a short cover letter to convince by potential AI employer why I am best for the job.
It’s an interesting experience to be part of a database where the "employer" seeks human expertise to bridge the gap between digital instructions and physical results.
Where are these jobs located?
While the majority of the job postings were from the USA, some of them could be completed remotely. A few were from Pakistan. There was only one job posting from Pune, India.
Who created the site?
The Rent-a-Human platform was created by crypto software engineer Alexander Liteplo. In a tweet posted on February 3, he wrote, “I launched http://rentahuman.ai last night and already 130+ people have signed up including an OF model (lmao) and the CEO of an AI startup. If your AI agent wants to rent a person to do an IRL task for them its as simple as one MCP call.”
Did I get hired?
I haven't been hired yet, but exploring the site has given me a front-row seat to how AI is no longer just a futuristic concept and how it is reshaping our world.
Is Rent-A-Human a joke?
I would be lying if I said that thought didn’t cross my mind. Though it is too soon to say whether it is the start of a new labour market or an elaborate satire, signs point to the former.
