Man says he used Claude to create 30 days of content in 2 hours: 'Bye bye social media managers'

In his thread, he claimed that he used the AI assistant to create a full month’s content plan - including posts, captions, creative hooks, and scheduling ideas - in just two hours, a process that typically takes days or weeks.

Taking to X, Vipin Gautam wrote that tools like Claude, an AI assistant built by Anthropic, are now advanced enough to handle most social media tasks. “BYE-BYE SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGERS IN 2026. I use Claude to design, edit, and schedule 30 days of content in 2 hours,” he posted.

An AI enthusiast’s viral post has sparked debate about whether artificial intelligence could soon replace social media work, especially for those professionals whose daily grind revolves around content creation.

(Also Read: 'Successfully got away without having to learn Excel ever': Claude brings AI to Excel and the internet has thoughts)

How did social media react? Gautam’s post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions. Many users said AI can speed up content creation but cannot fully replace human judgment. They pointed out that brand voice, cultural understanding, strategy, and audience engagement still require people.

“Social media managers aren't going away. They're evolving. The ones who survive are the ones who bring taste and judgment that no prompt can replicate. AI handles the schedule and the grunt work. Humans handle "should we even post this?" That question is getting MORE valuable, not less,” one user wrote.

“Prompts without real data going in just means you’re getting AI guesses coming out. Doesn’t matter how many years of fake experience you give it,” commented another.

“2 hours for 30 days of content. This isn't a productivity hack. It's an entire role being compressed into a weekend task. The jobs aren't disappearing. They're being redefined. Social media managers become AI directors,” said a third user.

However, one user wrote, “The 30 days in 2 hours part is what caught my attention. Most automation still requires daily tweaking, but if Claude can actually handle the full content pipeline without babysitting, that changes everything for people with zero margin for daily maintenance.”

“AI is revolutionizing content workflows! The combination of automation tools and AI assistants is a game-changer for productivity. Would love to see those prompts in action,” commented another.