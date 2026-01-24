'Successfully got away without having to learn Excel ever': Claude brings AI to Excel and the internet has thoughts

While captioning the post, the account wrote, "Claude in Excel is now available on Pro plans. Claude now accepts multiple files via drag and drop, avoids overwriting your existing cells, and handles longer sessions with auto compaction." The message quickly caught attention among professionals who spend large parts of their day inside spreadsheets.

Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude has taken a notable step into everyday office work with the launch of new Excel related capabilities. The update was revealed through a demo video shared on X by Claude’s official handle.

What the new update offers According to the demo, Claude can now work with multiple Excel files at the same time, allowing users to upload them through simple drag and drop actions. The assistant is designed to preserve existing data, reducing the risk of accidental overwrites, a common concern when automating spreadsheet work. Another key highlight is its ability to manage longer sessions efficiently, making it more suitable for extended analysis and reporting tasks.

Strong engagement and mixed reactions online The post has garnered more than 5.3 million views and sparked a lively discussion on X. Reactions ranged from humour to deeper reflections on the future of spreadsheet skills.

One user joked, "All those years of refusing to learn excel is about to pay off." Another questioned the relevance of the tool itself, writing, "What is the point of using excel now? I honestly don't think I have used a manual spreadsheet in over a year at this point."

Some responses were more philosophical about the direction of software tools. A user remarked, "We should probably aim to not be excel, rather than integrate with it." Others focused on missed opportunities, with one comment reading, "wish it came 5 years ago, would have made doing finance assignments so much easier."

Career related humour also surfaced, as one user quipped, "CV update Skill Proficiency in Excel," while another added, "Successfully got away without having to learn excel ever."