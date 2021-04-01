Home / Trending / Clip by Arunachal Pradesh CM that Anand Mahindra reshared sparks naming contest
trending

Clip by Arunachal Pradesh CM that Anand Mahindra reshared sparks naming contest

"A story of our journey to reach the unreached," Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The image is taken from a video shared by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.(Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu recently took to Twitter to share a video detailing a journey that he took to reach Vijaynagar from Miao, in the state. His tweet was re-shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra with a special mention about the car used in the journey. It’s Thar, a vehicle manufactured by Mahindra’s company. This sharing of tweets soon prompted an exciting and interesting naming contest on Twitter. Mahindra’s post accumulated witty to creative comments from many, including author Chetan Bhagat and industrialist Harsh Goenka.

However, before knowing what they tweeted, let’s take a look at the post that started it all.

“A story of our journey to reach the unreached. It took us two days to reach #Vijaynagar from #Miao travelling 157km through mud and jungle. Vijaynagar is a beautiful valley surrounded on three sides by Myanmar,” the CM wrote while sharing the video.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman creates record for wearing longest wedding veil. Can you guess its length?

Goofiness intensified: These animals being plain silly will make you smile

Woman shocked after washing machine explodes in the kitchen

Spare a moment and take a look at this sleepy baby owl. Awws guaranteed

Anand Mahindra while re-sharing tweeted, “I think we need to create a Hall of Fame of those owners who know how to ‘Explore the Impossible’ with their Thars. Thar Pehelwans. Tharwans? Give me a better name. And I nominate Mr. Khandu straightaway for inclusion in the Hall of Fame!”

His post quickly attracted people’s attention with many sharing all sorts of comments, including Chetan Bhagat. Replying to Mahindra’s post, this is the name he suggested:

As for Harsh Goenka, this is what he shared:

Here’s what some others shared:

What name would you suggest?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pema khandu anand mahindra twitter post

Related Stories

trending

Anand Mahindra replies to Axar Patel’s tweet on his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP