Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Few days ago, several alarming pictures of tourists making a beeline at hills stations like Manali went viral on the Internet which received much criticism from netizens. Now, a recording of a boy from a crowded Dharamshala street has gone viral on many social media platforms but for a completely different reason. The boy can be seen asking people without masks to wear one. The clip has now garnered much appreciation from netizens and may leave you lauding the boy's initiative.

“This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?,” reads the caption shared alongside a video posted on an Instagram page.

The boy, identified as Amit, was seen near Bhagsu and Mcleodganj of Dharamshala.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on July 6, the video has accumulated over 1.6 million views and several reactions from netizens. People lauded the boy’s efforts and expressed how someone young as him was able to understand the gravity of the situation.

“People are not taking Covid seriously. Hats off to this boy for educating them,” wrote a Twitter user. “This boy should be rewarded,” commented another.

“What he is doing is a really commendable job,” said a third.

