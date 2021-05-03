Clip of this controlled demolition of a structure may leave you highly satisfied. Watch
People every now and then share some really interesting creations made by them that can leave one thoroughly amazed. This Reddit video showing a structure made from stout sticks is a perfect example of that category but there’s a twist. While the structure may leave you amazed, what actually may blow your mind is how it falls apart in a controlled and satisfying manner.
“Everything falls as it should,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with a structure made from white sticks lined with red ones. As the clip goes on, an extension of the red sticks is given a push after which one by one all the sticks start falling. We won’t give away the whole clip so take a look at the it and be ready to be surprised:
Shared on May 3, the clip has garnered over 56,600 upvotes and tons of comments. Netizens found the clip to be really satisfying and pointed out how time-consuming the whole construction of the maze may have been. Many also appreciated the patience of the person behind the unbelievable feat.
“Now that’s what I call oddly satisfying,” said a Reddit user. “Took them countless hours. And it was worth every damn second,” commented another. “Angry Birds - Grand Final Level,” commented a third while pointing out the similarity of the clip to the popular game.
What are your thoughts on this video?
