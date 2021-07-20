Clip showing toddler’s first rodeo is too delightful to miss. Watch

There won’t be many who can deny that clips featuring toddlers doing some activities are the source of pure delight and joy. Even if you have some doubts, then let this Reddit video change your mind. The clip shows a little boy participating in his first rodeo. We bet that you won’t be able to hold back your 'aww's after watching the clip.

The recording starts with a man pushing out a toy horse out in the arena as the toddler sits on it. The little one can be seen wearing a diaper and laughing gleefully as the man continues to spin, swirl and rock the toy horse.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 11 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 3,000 upvotes and tons of reactions. People flooded the comments section with heart emojis and couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s adorable laughter. “Aw his smile at the beginning, he is having the time of his life there!” wrote a Reddit user. “Other guy: ‘You know what you’re doing, pal?” The kid at his second rodeo: “mhmm, this ain’t my first rodeo.’,” commented another.

“My heart melted immediately and I cannot cope,” said a third.

Did the cute clip melt your heart too?