Clyde the ostrich goes for a stroll, cop ‘escorts’ him home

St. Charles County Police Department took to Facebook to share the incident.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The image shows the ostrich named Clyde with the officer who rescued him.(Facebook/@StCharlesCountyPD)

An ostrich, probably in need of some ‘me time’, went for a stroll in a neighbourhood in St. Charles County, Missouri. A post about the bird’s adventure has now sparked laughter among people. Chances are it’ll leave you giggling too.

St. Charles County Police Department took to Facebook to share the incident. They also wrote that an officer safely ‘escorted’ back Clyde to his home.

“There are no routine service calls in policing. Last Friday, “Clyde the Ostrich” went on an unsupervised walk through his neighborhood. Luckily, Sgt. Davis and D Platoon officers located him and safely escorted him home,” the department wrote. They also urged people to share funny incidents using the hashtag #SCCPDCommunity. The share is complete with an image of Clyde along with the officer who rescued the bird.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 1,600 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Bravery at its finest! Good job, officers!” wrote a Facebook user. “He does not look like he regretted a single moment of his adventure. LOL. So thankful he was returned to his family,” shared another. “Clyde looks like he’s pretty proud of himself,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

