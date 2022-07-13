Cobra hiding inside a shoe lunges at woman trying to rescue it. Watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. Amid them, are those clips that are scary but are so fascinating that people can’t stop watching them. Just like this video of a woman trying to rescue a snake hiding inside a shoe. There is a chance that the video will send a chill down your spine.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on his personal Twitter handle. “You will find them at the oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel,” he wrote and posted the video. He also added that he received the video on WhatsApp.

The video opens to show a shoe rack with a woman using a device to reach inside one of the footwear. Soon it becomes clear what she is trying to do. Turns out, she is trying to rescue a cobra hiding inside the shoe. As the video progresses, the snake is seen trying to lunge at the woman, and that too more than once. The video ends with her rescuing the reptile.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I had just now kept my shoes out to dry after a wet day. After watching this, I went, checked, and took it back inside the house,” shared a Twitter user. “I would have had a heart attack,” posted another. “I thought it would be a scorpion, never thought of middle-sized cobra will come out of a shoe,” expressed a third. “The shock will kill me. The snake won’t have to bother with venom and such,” wrote a fourth.

