Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

There is something absolutely sweet about the stories of animal rescues. Also, the tales of rescuers helping animals to get them out of harm’s way often leave people happy. This story involving a mom cobra and her 26 hatchlings perfectly fits that category. There is a possibility that the story will leave you with a smile on your face.

ANI took to Twitter to share about the incident. They also shared a few images that showcase the reptiles. Also, one of the pictures show the man who rescued the creatures.

“Mother Cobra and 26 hatchlings rescued from a house in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. ‘All the 26 hatchlings with mother Cobra have been released to the safe and natural habitat’, says Birendra Kumar Sahu, Snake Rescuer, Kalahandi Forest Department ,” ANI wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the post:

A few days ago, another rescue story of a 12-foot-long python intrigued people. The incident took place in the US where the reptile escaped from an aquarium located inside a mall.

What are your thoughts on the rescue story of the mom cobra and its hatchlings?

