Coby the cat's English 'licktionary' video leaves people in splits
trending

Coby the cat’s English ‘licktionary’ video leaves people in splits

“That is so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The image shows the cat named Coby.(Instagram/@cobythecat)

Are you a cat content enthusiast? Do you search the Internet for videos of felines? If your answer to both or one of the questions is “yes”, then this video of a cat named Coby will speak to your soul. Shared on Instagram, the video details different ‘licking styles’ of the furry creature.

“Which lick do you pick?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The adorableness of the clip may make it difficult for you to pick just one.

The video opens with a text reading, “Coby’s English licktionary.” We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows.

Since being posted about two days ago, the video has already gathered more than 38,000 views. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some wrote about the cat’s curtness, others shared the style they liked the most.

“This Licktionary is the most interesting dictionary in the whole world, I think,” wrote an Instgaram user. “That is so adorable,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this video of Coby the cat?

