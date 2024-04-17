Cocaine stashed in blocks of Gouda cheese, UK cops bust $21 million drug ring. Watch

Lancashire Police took to YouTube to share a video that shows the cops busting a drug gang. In the video, the cops are seen cutting blocks of cheese to take out the cocaine hidden in them. The police also informed that in this raid, they busted a $21 million drug ring. The image shows cocaine in cheese busted by the Lancashire Police. (YouTube/@lancspolice)

“Cocaine in cheese conspiracy gang jailed for more than 40 years,” the police wrote. The department shared a detailed description of the incident in the following few lines.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The police conducted the raid last year on May 3 and arrested 46-year-old Saleem Chaudhri. They found his “£17.2 million haul of cocaine, some of which was hidden inside blocks of Gouda cheese.” Chaudhri pleaded guilty “to conspiring to supply cocaine and money laundering,” and on April 12, “he was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 27 and a half years.”

During their investigation, police also identified 28-year-old defendant Rieddul Mohabath, who was “directing couriers to Blackburn to pick up large quantities of cocaine”. He admitted to conspiring to supply cocaine and was jailed for 16 years.

The department also shared a quote from DS Haydn Sibley of the East Targeted Crime Team. “Chaudhri and his associates went to great lengths to hide their product and with the amount of cocaine seized – the biggest haul ever in Lancashire – you can understand why. When we arrested Chaudhri you could see by the look on his face that his world had crumbled and that is reflected by the significant sentence he has received today,” Sibley said.

“I welcome the sentences that both Chaudhri and Mohabath received and I hope they send out a clear message about what you should expect to happen when we catch you supplying Class A drugs in Lancashire,” Sibley added.

Take a look at the video of cocaine hidden in cheese here:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 3,000 views and counting. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

Also Read: Gold being smuggled into Mumbai in compound form for better concealment

What did YouTube users say about this video?

“Great work by the police! The culprits can say ‘cheese’ in jail,” wrote a YouTube user.

“Great work,” added another.

A third posted a thumbs-up emoticon to show their reaction to the video.