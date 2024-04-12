NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a Goa-based inter-state narcotics trafficking syndicate, arresting four accused persons, including its alleged kingpin and his wife, and freezing the couple’s assets worth around ₹1.06 crore acquired via illegal means. HT Image

The agency’s investigation into the drug syndicate commenced with the arrest of an alleged peddler named Raju on February 13. He was intercepted in North Goa with 7.35 gram of cocaine. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Raju was affiliated with a drug network purportedly overseen by a Nigerian national named Stanley and his wife, Usha C, living in Candolim. Agency sources indicated that Stanley, the alleged kingpin, employed locals as carriers to distribute narcotics in bulk quantities to his clients.

Following the questioning of another suspected peddler, Michael, a taxi driver, the agency conducted a search at Stanley’s premises. It was found that Stanley had been detained by the Telangana police since February 5 in connection with an alleged narcotics case. In response, the NCB arrested Stanley’s wife, Usha, for her purported involvement in drug trafficking and managing the proceeds from the syndicate’s drug trade. Agency sources revealed that assets allegedly acquired illegally by Usha and Stanley were identified and subsequently frozen by the NCB on April 4 to weaken the syndicate’s financial influence. Subsequently, as part of the ongoing investigation, Stanley was arrested by the agency on April 10.

In a separate operation in Goa, acting on a tip-off related to in-house cannabis cultivation, the agency searched the residence of Jason I, a British national, in north Goa. During the search, the agency recovered 33 newly-grown cannabis plants, 10 gram of Ganja, and proceeds of crime worth ₹40,000 from the premises. The alleged cannabis plants were found being grown in flowerpots on the terrace. Jason was arrested and is out on bail currently. He was earlier arrested by the agency in 2022 in connection with the alleged seizure of several types of synthetic narcotics/ psychotropic substances.