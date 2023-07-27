Cockroach found in food served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC responds

A passenger who recently travelled from Bhopal to Gwalior on Vande Bharat Express took to Twitter to voice his concerns about the quality of food being served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In the post, he shared that he found a cockroach in his meal. Many, who travelled the same route, commented on the post that they consumed the contaminated food and were not feeling well.

The picture tweeted by the passenger shows a cockroach stuck to one of the rotis. (Twitter/@subodhpahalajan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“@IRCTCofficial found a cockroach in my food, in the Vande Bharat train,” tweeted the passenger, along with several images of the food he received. The pictures show a small cockroach stuck to one of the rotis.

Take a look at the tweet shared by the passenger here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IRCTC quickly addressed his concern and shared that fresh food was provided to the passenger. They wrote, “IRCTC has taken prompt action in this matter and arranged the alternative food to the passenger. Suitable punitive action has been taken against the licensee with strict warning of zero tolerance of such incidences.”

The tweet was shared three days ago on Twitter. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated over 4,000 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the pictures that show contaminated food:

“We all want compensation (we all are travelling with this member) or resignation of vendors on public platforms,” commented a Twitter user. To this, IRCTC replied, “Sir, our sincere apology for the unpleasant experience. Matter has been viewed seriously. Concerned service providers have been strictly warned to take due precautions during food preparation. Also, a hefty penalty has been imposed on the service provider and monitoring has also been further strengthened at the source kitchen.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “Really bad service in Vande Bharat Train. I request immediate action against this vendor and the cancellation of his food licence. Khana to kha liya hai lekin aas paas ke sabhi ka pet kharab ho raha hai (Have eaten food but everyone around is feeling uneasy).”

“IRCTC catering service is bad. Food is made in unhygienic conditions and with poor quality ingredients,” expressed a third, while a fourth added, “Too bad.” What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON