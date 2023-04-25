Coffee maker that doubles as alarm clock intrigues people

Are you someone who cannot start their day without a piping hot cup of coffee? Then this video of an alarm clock that will not only wake you up but also prepare a steaming hot cup of coffee in the process may leave you intrigued. Shared on Instagram, the video of the ‘coffee alarm clock’ has left people stunned.

The image shows a coffee maker that doubles as an alarm clock.(Instagram/@beebomco)

The video was posted on the Instagram page of a tech blogger who goes by Beebom. “All you need is some love and coffee!” he wrote as he introduced the device to his followers. He also showed how to set up the device that he said looked like a “Chemistry lab set”.

Take a look at the video to see how the device works:

The video was posted back in February. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 4.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This would be my motivation to wake up,” shared an Instagram user. “Snooze kr diya to reheat hogi kya [Will it reheat if I hit snooze],” joked another. “Wow. This is just next level. Amazing,” commented a third. “Me watching this reel in the blanket, while drinking coffee,” posted a fourth. “Bro this seems to be more complicated than titration,” expressed a fifth. “This reminded me of ‘Mr Bean’ and his alarm!” wrote a sixth.