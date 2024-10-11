Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong marries Chinese banker, months after split with Indonesian actor

Coinbase CEO and cryptocurrency billionaire Brian Armstrong announced that he has married Chinese national Angela Meng. In a post on X, Armstrong shared pictures of the their wedding ceremony where Angela Meng was seen dressed in a white ballgown. (X/ @brian_armstrong)

Angela Meng, who grew up in Beijing and Los Angeles, has worked as a reporter for South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and as an investment banker in New York.

She once wrote an expose on Harvey Weinstein, recounting the time she met the disgraced producer in a hotel room in 2014. She said the convicted sex offender attempted to coerce her into oral sex.

In a post on X, Armstrong shared pictures of the their wedding ceremony where Meng was seen dressed in a white ballgown. "I got married this past weekend to my long term partner and best friend, Angela Meng! Can’t wait to build a life together," he wrote.

Take a look at the pictures here:

This is rumoured to be Armstrong's second marriage, with several reports claiming that the CEO had previously married Raline Shah, a popular Indonesian actress who has over 10 million followers on Instagram. She is an entrepreneur who runs multiple businesses and is known for her philanthropic work.

‘I’ve never been married before'

Armstrong's marriage with Shah was short and tumultuous, reports suggest. The couple are believed to gotten married a year ago in September 2023.

However, Armstrong rubbished report of being married before. "Seeing some misinformation out there. I’ve never been married before. But thank you for your interest, " he wrote in a post on X.

Armstrong’s wedding comes at a pivotal time for Coinbase and the broader cryptocurrency industry. Earlier this year, Armstrong stressed the importance of a bipartisan approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

Brain Armstrong started his career at IBM as a software developer and then joined Deloitte. It was while working for Airbnb when he came to know about the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Armstrong worked during weekends to develop a software that enables buying and storing cryptocurrencies. He pitched the idea at the prestigious startup accelerator, Y Combinator and received a $150,000 investment from which he built a crypto empire. (Also read: Coinbase customers find zero balances in accounts, CEO says apps ‘recovering' )