Colour blind man sees colour for the first time. His reaction is pure bliss

Videos of a heartwarming moment have now created a stir among people and the incident is so beautiful that you cannot afford to miss it. The clips capture the reaction of a colour blind man who could finally see his neighbourhood in full colour for the first time in his life.

Mac, a music producer from Atlanta, US, received corrective glasses from his friends as a gift that helped him to see the world of colours.

He took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the videos and thank his friends. The videos show him jumping up and down like a child as he goes around seeing different things. From red colour of his car to green hue of grass, he explores everything with a look of amazement on his face.

“Tell me I don’t have the absolute best friends ever I dare you!!!” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Since being posted, people on both the platforms have shared similar reactions. They were absolutely elated to witness this wholesome moment. A few also praised Mac’s friends. Some wrote that the clips made them shed happy tears.

“It’s the yelling for me, but I glad you can now see the world in the true color. It warmed my heart. You do have amazing best friends,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's a beautiful world out there, ain't it?” asked another. To which, Mac replied, “I didn’t even know what I was missing.”

Here’s what tweeple shared:

“It felt eye-opening (no pun intended) because I never knew how vibrant and bright colours were before. And I was definitely surprised at my friends for going out their way when I never asked them to get me these,” Mac told to Metro.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON