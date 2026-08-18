‘Come plane shopping with me’: Woman shares video of parents picking anniversary gift

Rebecca Ma, better known as Becca Bloom on social media, shared a video of herself going on “plane shopping” with her parents. She shared that they decided to go on this “side quest” while her dad was searching for the perfect gift for her mom to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Snippets from a video of “plane shopping”. (Instagram/@beccaxbloom)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her video opens with a text insert that reads, “Come plane shopping with me”. She then says, “Let's go shopping for a new plane. My dad's been searching for an anniversary present for my mom, so this side quest was actually his idea. When we arrived, our sales associate had a few options parked out front for us.”

She shows the interior of the first aircraft, saying, “The first option was quite cosy.” The influencer adds that while her parents talked about paperwork, she got bored and started dozing off. That’s when the pilot invited her to the cockpit to show her how to fly a plane.

The video then shows the next plane that Ma explored with her parents. “This was my mom's favorite because it needed the least customization. She actually recently had hip surgery, so my dad wanted to make sure she could get in and out of the plane easily. My mom on the other hand was asking the pilot to take a picture of her in the cockpit so she could flex on her Asian mom's group chat.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} An individual shared, “‘Let’s go plane shopping.’ Things I can't wait to say.” Another posted, “We are all just living vicariously through you, girl.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual shared, “‘Let’s go plane shopping.’ Things I can't wait to say.” Another posted, “We are all just living vicariously through you, girl.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A third expressed, “I just got one yesterday. My son made me a paper plane.” A fourth wrote, “I really love how she shows me my future life.”

Who is Becca Bloom?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bloom, whose real name is Rebecca Ma, is dubbed the ‘queen of RichTok’. She is the daughter of Chinese tech entrepreneurs Simon Ma and Heidi Chou. The duo met while working at IBM in Silicon Valley and later co-founded Camelot Information Systems.

Becca started her own company while she was still in high school. After finishing school, she took the first semester of college off to focus on her businesses. Later, she attended the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. She studied business and economics as an undergraduate, reported Wall Street Journal in a 2025 interview.

She started her TikTok journey in 2025, posting snippets of her life. In the same year, she married software engineer David Pownall in a lavish Lake Como wedding that reminded the world of 'Crazy Rich Asians' moments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}