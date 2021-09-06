Comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious video on jobs and salary goes viral. Watch

As a working professional, one of the happiest days is when salary gets credited to one’s account. However, for many, that happiness is short lived as the days go by and one has to pay their bills, rent, EMIs, and more. If you understand what this feels like, chances are you’ll also relate to this video posted by comedian Gaurav Kapoor. He shared a hilarious rant on salaries that’s gone all kinds of viral.

Days after posting the now-viral video about ‘sushi’, Kapoor has shared this funny video on jobs, salaries and negotiations with HR. “Ye tankha badhti kaahe nahi hai be,” he wrote as the caption for the video on Instagram using hashtags such as #salarymemes, #corporatejokes, #pocketmoney and more.

In the video, Gaurav Kapoor discusses HR’s policy of keeping one’s salary confidential and even comparing his salary with pocket money. The video makes for an incredible watch.

Take a look at the video below:

Posted on September 1, the video has collected over 1.7 lakh likes and still very much counting. Several people have posted comments about the funny clip.

“Majboori nahi Majdoori. This is too funny and relatable LOL,” commented an Instagram user. “Yeh video HR ko bhej sakte hai kya? (Can we send this video to HR),” posted another.

Several others used laughing out loud emoticons to share their reactions.

What do you think about this video?