Comedian reacts to video of man eating fried rose. Watch

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos that show people cooking and eating different items that may seem unusual to others. There are also those videos that show others reacting to such dishes, and often in hilarious ways. Just like this clip that shows a comedian’s reaction to a video showing a man eating a fried rose.

The comedians reaction to a man eating fried rose will leave you chuckling.(Instagram/@thekurtaguy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user who is popularly known as thekurtaguy shared a video of his reaction to the man eating rose. “Which is your fav Flower to eat?” he wrote as he shared the video. The video opens to show someone frying a rose and sprinkling spices on top of it. As the video progresses, a man is seen eating the fried rose. In response to the video, the Instagram user came up with a skit that shows him in a restaurant that serves dishes only made of flowers, like sunflower biryani or genda kheer.

Take a look at the funny video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on March 24. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Gone are the days when cauliflower was the only flower we ate,” posted an Instagram user. “Flowers not being romantic anymore,” joked another. “Cauliflower be like ‘Should I quit?’,” joined a third. “Me on Rose day,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON