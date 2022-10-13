Comedian’s skit on ‘fastest reader in the world’ will leave you in splits. Watch

A video shared by Nigerian comedian Josh Alfred, who goes by josh2funny on Instagram, has turned into a source of laughter. The post shows him performing a skit where he acts as a participant in a reality show audition with two of his friends acting as judges. His post has left people chuckling and can have the same effect on you too.

“The fastest reader in the world,” he wrote and shared the video. In the clip, once he gets on the stage, he shares with the judge that he is the ‘fastest reader in the world’ and can read 1,679 pages in two seconds. After getting out of their initial shock, one of the judges tells him that according to the Guinness World Records the person who holds the title can read 80 pages per minute. However, Alfred asserts his claim and goes on to demonstrate his ability. Once he starts doing so, hilarity ensues.

Take a look at the video to know what happens in the skit next:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated tons of comments from people. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“I’ve seen talent before but this is a discovery,” joked an Instagram user. “Very interesting book, especially that part ‘spehthdgdgdgxhsjb shshsxggzhzvd’,” shared another. “In his defence, he said he is the fastest reader in the world. It has nothing to do with understanding what he read,” expressed a third. “Josh you need to stop this, I almost choked on my food. My chest hurts. My eyes are red,” wrote a fourth indicating the video left them laughing.