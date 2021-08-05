Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a special message for the “stakeholders and connoisseurs” of sushi. In the hilarious video, he discusses how Indianised versions of the Japanese dish may look like. The clip has now left people in splits. There is a possibility that it may leave you giggling too.

“Sushi Menu in West Delhi. Tandoori Sushi. Malai Sushi. Kurkure Suchi. Shahi Sushi. Chat Masala Sushi,” reads the caption he shared along with the video. The clip opens to show Kapoor saying how sushi is gaining popularity among food lovers in Delhi. He then hilariously adds, “Duniya mein jitne bhi sushi ke stakeholders hai, connoisseurs hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena [It’s my request to stakeholders and connoisseurs of sushi to stop the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri].”

In the rest of the video he imagines the dishes that people may see in future on the menus of local restaurants. At one point in the video, to make his point, he also talks about momo.

Take a look at the video and prepare to laugh out loud:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. From adding on to the list of the imaginary sushi fusion dishes to praising Kapoor, the commented were varied.

“Chaap sushi. I’m sure there will be nutella sushi too one day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sushi pakode, sushi with pita and hummus, veg sushi, chilli Schezwan sushi, sushi methi matar malai, sushi manchurian bhi,” joked another. “One day this post will be a legendary post,” praised a third. Some also posted laughing out loud emoticons.

The video is now being re-shared by many across different social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the video about sushi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON