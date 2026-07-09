Company says ‘Claude Fable 5 is enough’ as it lays off 62 employees, retains only 8

A chilling Reddit post has exposed the brutal reality of AI-driven job displacement after a developer claimed their mid-sized services company laid off nearly 90% of its team. Citing efficiency gains from Claude Fable 5, executives slashed a 70-person department down to just eight.

A post claiming layoffs due to AI has surfaced on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Reddit user wrote, “Nearly entire team of ~70 laid off citing efficiency from Claude Fable, 8 of us remain. This is insane.” Adding, “Mid-sized services company that employed a lot of devs pre-2023, hasn't hired since 2025. The writing was already on the wall because the number of projects drastically reduced, but today morning I get to know they laid off over 90% of the dev team.”

Also Read: 56-year-old Noida man laid off after 14 years now works as delivery rider, internet calls his story 'powerful'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The employee claimed, “CXOs basically saying Claude Fable 5 is enough for those of us remaining (supposedly the top performers) to handle the projects the company has left.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee claimed, “CXOs basically saying Claude Fable 5 is enough for those of us remaining (supposedly the top performers) to handle the projects the company has left.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the next few lines, the Reddit user explained that the acceleration of generative AI is moving beyond simple workplace disruption and is triggering existential crises among developers.

The individual talked about a growing sense of career dread, noting how quickly their scepticism that “AI is just fancy autocomplete” vanished in the face of recent model upgrades.

A post by a Reddit user.

What did social media say?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An individual suggested, “For replacing a team of 70 people, the token cost for fable is going to be insane. Anyways, start saving money and buy some land in rural areas before it gets expensive too.”

Another expressed, “‘Layoffs due to AI’ is management speak for a good PR excuse for downsizing. Citing operational challenges isn't something we like to do (I'm a CTO, this is commonly discussed in our circles). Your company wanted to downsize for some reason, and it sounds better to say ‘we use Claude now’, rather than ‘the road ahead looks rough’.”

Also Read: Microsoft layoffs: All about the severance package offered to laid-off employees

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third commented, “First off - it's incredibly harder for 'new' software developers to get in. Existing software developers with experience in the basics have at least some advantage. Software - even now - needs a lot of shaping and review before it is committed. A prototype can be just ugly code, but if something needs to be maintainable, then you can't just iterate on it with "vibes" - you have to understand the code design, be able to read and make sense of it, and also guide AI to keep it maintainable. Also - in addition to this - you are the person who will get into the details of how the software should actually work - what it should do, what software should even be created. Try to move up the value chain - someone who just codes based on specs given by someone else might feel obsolete. But someone who understands user needs, translates how to fulfil them using software, how to prioritise, how to test well (yes, testing is not going away any time soon!), will definitely have a job. Don't give up yet - try and understand where you're lacking and try and improve upon it. And of course, in the worst case, that indeed you cannot continue as a software developer, remember - you were smart enough to do well in this career before externalities forced you out - you can switch to any other field and, given some time, do well in that as well. Just don't diminish your own self-worth in your mind. All the best!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A fourth wrote, “This is absolutely brutal, man, I'm sorry. Good luck to those 8 remaining developers.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)