Company threatens to withhold intern’s stipend: ‘Should I die for 5,000?’

A Jaipur-based MBA student has taken to social media to express her frustration after allegedly being told that the company where she interned for three months may withhold her stipend over performance concerns.

The student claimed that the company is threatening to withhold her stipend of ₹ 15,000 (Pexels)

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Shruti, who shared her experience on X, said she felt “exhausted”, “helpless”, and “completely defeated” after learning that her stipend had been put on hold just weeks before the internship is due to end on May 23.

‘Stipend was never performance-based’

According to Shruti, the company — which she did not name — informed her that she might receive only a partial payment of her ₹15,000 stipend, and that too if her performance improved.

“Today my manager texted me saying they’ve decided to put my stipend on hold and might give a partial amount ‘if I perform better’ because they’re not satisfied with my performance,” Shruti wrote on X.

(Also read: Employee claims HR denied salary after she quit within a week over 'toxic' work culture)

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{{^usCountry}} She claimed that the stipend agreement had never been linked to performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed that the stipend agreement had never been linked to performance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Nothing like that was ever mentioned before. And now my internship is literally ending on the 23rd. What exactly am I supposed to magically prove in 2 weeks?” she questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nothing like that was ever mentioned before. And now my internship is literally ending on the 23rd. What exactly am I supposed to magically prove in 2 weeks?” she questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The total stipend amounted to ₹15,000 for the entire three-month internship period — or ₹5,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total stipend amounted to ₹15,000 for the entire three-month internship period — or ₹5,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Worked from 10 to 7 almost every single day’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Worked from 10 to 7 almost every single day’ {{/usCountry}}

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Shruti said the stipend was not symbolic or “extra” money, but something she relied on to cover rent and day-to-day expenses while pursuing her MBA.

She also revealed that she stayed with relatives for months to reduce costs and continue the internship.

Besides this, she said she consistently worked long hours throughout the internship. “I worked from 10 to 7 almost every single day since February, and this is how it ends,” she wrote.

(Also read: Kult employees plead with CEO to pay 4 months’ pending salaries: ‘We are suffering’)

Questioning the company’s approach, she added: “Maybe I wasn’t perfect. Maybe I didn’t match their expectations. But how do companies hire interns, make them work full-time for months, and then create drama over paying such a small stipend?”

‘Completely defeated’

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Shruti also opened up about the emotional toll the experience has taken on her, saying she often compared herself to older interns who appeared more experienced.

“What hurts the most is constantly comparing myself with other interns who are 25-28 while I’m still figuring things out. Right now I just feel exhausted, helpless, and completely defeated,” she concluded.

In the comments section, some people consoled her while others asked her to take action against the firm.

“At least they are not asking money from you to offer you internship! A bad experience is also an experience, you learn the reality of the world and learn the kind of company you avoid in future!” wrote one person.

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“Might be their expectations is high. It's happen just talk to them and ask what exactly point is,” another advised, to which Shruti replied, “Should I die for 5k?”

More than a few people asked her to file a case against the company.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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