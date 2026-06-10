‘Complete standstill’: Heavy rain brings Hyderabad’s IT corridor to its knees

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Hyderabad on Tuesday, leading to traffic jams and waterlogged roads in several parts of the city. The monsoon showers were accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, which added to the chaos. Hyderabad rains: Commuters were stuck for hours in Knowledge City after rain showers. (X/@Udaykiran_018) The rainfall led to waterlogging and incidents of trees being uprooted at a number of places in the city, along with consequent traffic jams, news agency PTI reported. Many residents of Hyderabad took to social media to complain about the traffic gridlocks, with some claiming that they stood for hours in slow-moving traffic. ‘Complete standstill at Knowledge City’ X user Uday Kiran Reddy shared a video of a massive traffic jam in the corporate hub of Knowledge City.

“Complete standstill at Knowledge City, Hyderabad after just a short spell of rain! This daily struggle in the IT corridor during monsoons is becoming unbearable. Better management and staggered office timings are needed urgently,” one person said in the comments section, calling for better traffic management. X user Shreya wrote: “Today it took me 3 hours 45 minutes from Manikonda to home. I was on the Biodiversity Flyover for over 40 minutes. If one day of rain can cause this much havoc, flooded roads and absolutely no traffic control, with the growing fuel prices, who would want to go out in their own cars?” Several people questioned how one spell of rain could effectively bring the city to its knees.