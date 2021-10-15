Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Confidence levels are overflowing’: Dad posts daughters' skateboarding video
‘Confidence levels are overflowing’: Dad posts daughters' skateboarding video

“Wow. That was awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the skateboarding video.
The image shows the man with one of his daughters.(Instagram/@darren_harper)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:24 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a dad teaching skateboarding to his daughters has left people happy. Share on Instagram, the wholesome video is a delight to watch.

Instagram user Darren Harper posted the clip. “Ain’t no turning back now, their confidence levels are overflowing,” he wrote along with the video.

The clip opens to show his daughters trying to showcase skateboarding moves. It shows how they keep on failing but refuse to give up. The clip, however, ends on a sweet note when they ace the game.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views. The share has also prompted many to post varied comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Wow. That was awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “God I love these videos! So amazing,” posted another. “Let go!!!!!! Hope they enjoy every moment cause it about to take off for them,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

