‘Constantly fearing layoffs’: Techie quits corporate rat race to launch startup

A techie has shared how constant fear of layoffs, job uncertainty and the stress of the corporate rat race pushed him to take a major career decision. In a Reddit post, the user said he had finally decided to leave behind the pressure of a full-time job and turn his freelance work into a structured startup.

A techie shared how layoff fears and job stress pushed him to build his own startup. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The post, titled “Leaving the rat race of jobs now, created my own startup”, has drawn supportive reactions from users, with many praising the decision while also pointing out the challenges of entrepreneurship.

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Sharing his journey, the techie wrote, “After being in the rat race of jobs and constantly fearing layoffs and uncertain job loss, I finally decided to turn my freelance work into a proper structured startup. I used to work with three to four clients along with a full-time job. The job gave me a lot of stress, uncertainty, and the constant pressure of trying to switch, so I decided to pursue my freelance work in a structured way and started my startup.”

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The user said he already had a few clients before making the switch, which gave him the confidence to take the leap. He added that he had been working with three clients for the past five months and had also hired another person to manage one of them.

“For now, I have three clients, and I have been working with them for the last five months. I have also hired another person to handle one client and am now looking for more clients. I will also be working on some products of my own, taking small steps one by one. The road I chose is difficult, but I am happy and free, and not under constant stress,” he wrote.

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Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Happy for you brother.” Another commented, “The irony is leaving the rat race just to trap and watch other rats still running in it.”

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(Also read: ₹27 LPA salary: ‘I hate it here’">Techie quits MNC for startup, now wants to switch back despite ₹27 LPA salary: ‘I hate it here’)

A third user pointed out the importance of preparation before leaving a job, saying, “The biggest advantage was that you already had clients lined up before taking the leap. That’s the hard part most people skip, and then they end up panicking.”

Others also praised the decision. “So proud of you man,” one user wrote. Another added, “A good decision made at the right time.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)