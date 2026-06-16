Intern who asked for a raise fired from startup, called 'money-minded' by CEO: ‘I won’t beg’
An AI intern was fired after asking for a raise, despite building the startup's tech stack and cutting costs by 95%.
An AI intern at a startup was unexpectedly fired after sending a WhatsApp message requesting a performance-based raise. Despite building the company’s Small Language Model (SLM) infrastructure from scratch, cutting inference costs by 95%, and securing seven clients, the intern's negotiation attempt was treated as a personal betrayal. The manager abruptly terminated the internship, citing a "mismatch in expectations," while the CEO later lectured the student for being "money-minded." Refusing to beg for the low-paying role, the intern now plans to demand their experience certificate and walk away from the toxic startup culture.
“Fired from my internship over a single WhatsApp Message,” the Reddit user wrote.
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The intern at a tiny six-person startup was abruptly fired after she sent a WhatsApp message requesting a performance-based raise. The student had heavily optimised the company's technical stack, sharing, “I basically built their entire Small Language Model (SLM) infrastructure from scratch... cut their inference costs by 95%, and even got them 7+ clients.”
Instead of offering a counter-proposal, management panicked and downplayed the achievement as mere test campaigns. The intern lamented, “They literally fired me for a negotiation text, completely disregarding 4 months of heavy-lifting code when they could have simply said ‘we can only do X amount' and I would have happily agreed.”
The situation worsened when the CEO lectured the student for 30 minutes about "startup culture," calling them "money-minded" and claiming the text "broke the manager's heart." Refusing to beg for a low-paying role where standard business discussions are treated as personal betrayals, the intern now plans to demand their formal experience certificate and walk away completely.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Dude, chill, always set your standards high, don’t let anyone downplay you. If they lost you, it’s their loss. Move forward with your knowledge. Try outside, you still have time and you are young.”
Another added, “To all people who are working on these shiny new startups. Never ever work for free or without an employment contract. You are being abused.” A third commented, “Just narcissists playing with a student. The kanjoos really do have so much audacity.”
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A fourth expressed, “CEO gonna call again when he realises he can't do shit without you.” The OP responded, “He is just having FOMO thinking everything can be vibe coded with AI and that will get him funding.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More