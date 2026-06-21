‘Constantly fearing layoffs’: Techie quits corporate rat race to launch startup
A techie said he left the corporate rat race to turn his freelance work into a structured startup.
A techie has shared how constant fear of layoffs, job uncertainty and the stress of the corporate rat race pushed him to take a major career decision. In a Reddit post, the user said he had finally decided to leave behind the pressure of a full-time job and turn his freelance work into a structured startup.
The post, titled “Leaving the rat race of jobs now, created my own startup”, has drawn supportive reactions from users, with many praising the decision while also pointing out the challenges of entrepreneurship.
(Also read: Techie claims startup made fresh graduates sleep on office floor, then fired them without pay: 'Treated like garbage')
Sharing his journey, the techie wrote, “After being in the rat race of jobs and constantly fearing layoffs and uncertain job loss, I finally decided to turn my freelance work into a proper structured startup. I used to work with three to four clients along with a full-time job. The job gave me a lot of stress, uncertainty, and the constant pressure of trying to switch, so I decided to pursue my freelance work in a structured way and started my startup.”
(Also read: Intern who asked for a raise fired from startup, called 'money-minded' by CEO: ‘I won’t beg’)
‘Taking small steps one by one’
The user said he already had a few clients before making the switch, which gave him the confidence to take the leap. He added that he had been working with three clients for the past five months and had also hired another person to manage one of them.
“For now, I have three clients, and I have been working with them for the last five months. I have also hired another person to handle one client and am now looking for more clients. I will also be working on some products of my own, taking small steps one by one. The road I chose is difficult, but I am happy and free, and not under constant stress,” he wrote.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Happy for you brother.” Another commented, “The irony is leaving the rat race just to trap and watch other rats still running in it.”
(Also read: Techie quits MNC for startup, now wants to switch back despite ₹27 LPA salary: ‘I hate it here’)
A third user pointed out the importance of preparation before leaving a job, saying, “The biggest advantage was that you already had clients lined up before taking the leap. That’s the hard part most people skip, and then they end up panicking.”
Others also praised the decision. “So proud of you man,” one user wrote. Another added, “A good decision made at the right time.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More