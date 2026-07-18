'Content banane nikla tha, dua le kar wapas aaya': Biker rescues woman on waterlogged Bilaspur road

Acts of kindness often leave a lasting impression, even in the middle of a busy day. A video showing a biker stopping to help a woman whose scooty got stuck on a waterlogged road in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has won praise on social media.

A video from Bilaspur captures a biker helping a woman. (Instagram/@bhargava.saurabh55)

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Instead of simply riding past, the biker stepped in to help the woman free her foot and safely move her vehicle to a less flooded area.

Biker comes to woman's rescue

The video was shared by Instagram user Saurabh Bhargava. It shows the biker riding along a flooded road on Srikant Verma Marg in Bilaspur when he notices a woman stranded on her scooty.

He stops and asks, "Ma'am, help chahiye?" The woman replies, "Haan, bhaiya." Reassuring her, he says, "Mat pareshan hoiye." She then explains, "Bhaiya, mera pair phas gaya hai."

The biker immediately responds, "Ek minute, main theek karta hoon." He notices an object trapped around her foot, removes it and helps free her.

He then tells the woman, "Aap neeche utariye, main gaadi aage le jaata hoon." Before moving the scooty to a spot with less water, he checks on her, asking, "Zyada chot toh nahi lagi aapko?"

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After safely moving the vehicle, the woman thanks him. Before leaving, he once again asks whether she is hurt.

The text on the video reads, "Content banane nikla tha, dua le kar wapas aaya."

The caption simply says, "Please help others as much as you can!"

Take a look:

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Social media applauds the gesture

The video received an outpouring of appreciation from viewers, many of whom praised the biker's calm and respectful behaviour.

One user wrote, "Kindness triumphs over everything." Another commented, "The way she pleaded, 'Bhaiya,' and you responded." A third said, "His voice is so calm and polite."

Others also appreciated the thoughtful gesture. Comments included, "So proud of you, brother," "Very kind of you," and "Good to see this."

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One user wrote, "I am very happy to see that you helped aunty." Another commented, "Very good, brother. Always be like this and help those in need. I do the same, you do the same, everyone should do the same and be real humans."

Another user added, "The kind of man we need in our society." One viewer also asked, “Aapka camera kahan lagaya hua hai? Just curious. By the way, thank you so much for helping her.”