Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Solan to get 1.5 Tesla MRI machines: Himachal CM

District hospitals play a pivotal role in delivering accessible and timely healthcare services, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday, adding that Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Solan, among eight hospitals, will get 1.5 Tesla MRI Machines. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Chairing a high-level meeting of the health department, Sukhu said that the state government is strengthening healthcare infrastructure across district hospitals and all seven government medical colleges to ensure quality medical services closer to people’s homes, a statement issued here said. He said that advanced 3 Tesla MRI machines were being installed in the government medical colleges to further strengthen specialised diagnostic services across the state.

He further said that digital Mammography machines would also be installed at district hospitals Nahan and Hamirpur, regional hospitals Bilaspur and Solan along with the zonal hospital Dharamshala to enhance diagnostic facilities.

Sukhu said that the procurement process for 42 handheld X-ray machines is underway, of which 14 have already been received. These machines would be deployed across the state, particularly in remote and far-flung areas, for chest screening and early detection of tuberculosis. He said that the initiative would facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment, thereby improving health outcomes.

Reviewing the staffing position in the health department, the CM said that government was expediting the recruitment of doctors, paramedical personnel and technicians to improve healthcare delivery. He said that all seven medical colleges would soon be equipped with the required paramedical staff.