Abhinav Bisht, who went viral during CJP protests, gets Instagram account back: ‘Kal raat se nahi soya’

Content creator Abhinav Bisht, who went viral for his videos from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has regained access to his Instagram account after it was abruptly suspended by Meta last week. Bisht shared the news with his followers through a video, confirming that his original Instagram profile had been restored.

Bisht became one of the internet’s fastest-growing creators during the CJP protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, (Instagram/@issac1rl)

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The creator went viral for his funny, short videos from the CJP protests. His clips received millions of views, with one video surpassing 160 million. However, just after reaching that milestone, his Instagram account was suspended, leaving him and his followers confused.

After the suspension, Bisht reportedly created a new Instagram account and asked his followers to help him recover the original one. Many of his followers supported him online and urged Meta to restore his account. They also started following his new profile while waiting for an update.

The wait, however, did not last long. Announcing the restoration of his account, Bisht shared a celebratory video that has since garnered over 14 million views.

In the video, he said, "Mera account finally waapas aa chuka hai. Mujhe dekhke tumlogo ko lag hi raha hoga ki mujhe puri raat neend nahi aayi. Main kal raat se soya hi nahi hoon, aaj jake main sounga. Aur jinhone mere liye wish maangi, thank you so much, tumhari wajah se hi mera account waapas aaya. I love you all (My account has finally been restored. You can probably tell from my face that I haven't slept all night. I haven't slept since yesterday, and I'll finally get some rest today. To everyone who prayed and wished for me, thank you so much. It's because of you that my account is back. I love you all)."

Watch the video below:

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} His followers quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His followers quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, "Keep rising like this bro. Big bro always support you in your good days and your worst days too. Chaa ja guru."

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"Feels like a personal win," commented another.

"Bohot khushi ki baat hai," wrote a third user.

"Finally broo ka comeback hogaya," said another.

Bisht became one of the internet's fastest-growing creators during the CJP protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators gathered to demand transparency and accountability over the NEET examination paper leak. His funny videos from the demonstrations gained massive popularity and helped him build a large following in a short time. Today, he has nearly 747,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the CJP protests snowballed into one of the country's biggest youth-led movements and were followed by the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.