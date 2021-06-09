Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch
trending

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Peel Regional Police took to Facebook to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The image shows the policeman approaching the animal to help it.(@peelregionalpolice )

“What do you get when a Police officer and a skunk cross? Law and Odour,” this is how a witty caption of a sweet animal rescue video starts. This clip with a happy ending has now won people over. It shows how a policeman rescued a skunk that had its head stuck in a cup.

Peel Regional Police took to Facebook to share the video. “Great job by Constable Zamani for taking this high risk task and helping out a furry friend in need,’ they further wrote in the caption. Additionally, they reminded people not to litter to keep the community safe and clean.

The video opens to show the animal with a cup stuck on its head. Within moments, the police officer, very carefully, removes the cup. The video ends with the animal running away after being rescued.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop appreciating the officer’s gesture.

“You could learn a thing or two from this guy,” wrote a Facebook user. “You got it officer! Much respect to you and your colleagues,” shared another. “Thanks for helping the skunk, aka stinker.... I am happy he didn't spray you because you would be walking back to base,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook

Related Stories

trending

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP