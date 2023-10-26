Cop performs CPR on unconscious snake to try and save its life

A video of a policeman performing CPR on an unconscious snake was shared on social media. The clip shows the cop giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive the reptile that came in contact with toxic water. The video has sparked a debate among netizens. While some praised the cop, others questioned if CPR can save a snake’s life.

The image shows a cop giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a snake. (Screengrab)

The video of the cop’s CRP attempt is going viral and is being shared by people across varied social media platforms. Just like this individual who reshared it and wrote, “A police constable in Madhya Pradesh is giving CPR to a snake that had fallen unconscious after being exposed to pesticide-laced water. The constable, Atul Sharma, used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive the snake, which was later released safely.”

In the video, the cop is seen holding the snake that isn’t moving. Soon he gives mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the snake. He also washes its body with water. After some time, the snake starts moving and people are heard cheering for the cop.

Take a look at this video of the snake:

What did X users say about this video?

“So good, this policeman deserves great appreciation,” wrote an X user. “This is so heartwarming,” added another. “Is this the correct way to handle a snake in such conditions? Can this be done?” asked a third and tagged India Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

