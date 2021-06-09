Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Central Railways shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The man slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla. (Twitter/@Central_Railway)

An alert RPF constable is being termed as a hero after a video of him saving a passenger from falling under a moving train was shared online. Posted on the official Twitter handle of Central Railway, the video will make you want to applaud the policeman too.

The post shared by Central Railways details the incident and also asks people not to try boarding or deboarding a moving train.

The man slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla. Thanks to Milind Pathare, the alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), he was saved.

Take a look at the dramatic rescue video which has now gone viral:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered around 3,000 views. While some urged for stricter punishments for people boarding or de-boarding moving trains, others praised the constable for his quick actions.

“Salute to the railways police force,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute to the RPF,” commented another.

What do you think of the video?

rpf central railways viral video
