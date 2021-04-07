Cops rescue squirrel stuck inside a metal pipe. Watch

The different stories of animals being rescued from uncomfortable, and at times risky, situations make for some of the happiest content on the Internet. This incident of cops rescuing a squirrel stuck inside a metal pole, shared on Facebook by Lititz Borough Police Department, is one such amazing tale.

“They say in Law Enforcement, every day is different, well yesterday was definitely a little squirrel,” they wrote and shared a video of the rescue. The texts the department used in the video make the watch even more interesting – and somewhat hilarious.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. While some thanked the police officers for rescuing the animal, others took a more hilarious route while replying.

“Serving members of the community whether furry, feathered, or human!! Great job!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Love the reaction of the officer in the car. Great job to all involved,” shared another. “Ninja tree rats,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

